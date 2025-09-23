'KSBKBT2': Tulsi's shocking stand leads to court's bail for Parekhs

Back home, Tulsi told Mihir that Pari had actually been meeting Ranvijay in secret and had trapped the family in a complicated situation. Mihir struggled to process this new information, realizing things weren't as clear as they seemed.

What's next?

In a preview for what's next, Tulsi encourages Pari to speak up—and Pari admits her mother was right about the secret meetings.

This confession shocks the whole family and promises even more twists for both their legal battle and relationships at home.

If you're into shows where every episode flips what you thought you knew, this one's definitely heating up.