Next Article
'KSBKBT2': Will Indrani's family unite despite all odds?
In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, things get messy as Pari tries to sabotage Priya's marriage by convincing Akshay that Priya's family is up to no good.
Indrani lashes out at Pari for stirring trouble and trying to break family bonds, making tensions run high.
More drama unfolds in the latest episode
Pari causes a gas leak in the kitchen but blames Indrani, adding fuel to the fire.
Amid all this, Nandini gets ready for her big move to the USA, leading to an emotional goodbye—only for Karan and their kids to show up last minute for a heartfelt reunion.
Meanwhile, Priya finds a secret SIM card linked to Pari, raising even more suspicions about her real motives.