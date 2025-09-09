'KSBKBT2': Will Indrani's family unite despite all odds?

More drama unfolds in the latest episode

Pari causes a gas leak in the kitchen but blames Indrani, adding fuel to the fire.

Amid all this, Nandini gets ready for her big move to the USA, leading to an emotional goodbye—only for Karan and their kids to show up last minute for a heartfelt reunion.

Meanwhile, Priya finds a secret SIM card linked to Pari, raising even more suspicions about her real motives.