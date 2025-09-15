'KSBKT 2' episode: Families fight over domestic abuse allegations
On September 13 and 14, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 got intense when Pari showed up at her mom Tulsi's house, claiming her husband Ajay abused her—complete with visible bruises.
The Virani family immediately backed Pari, but a flashback revealed she'd actually hurt herself to frame Ajay.
Meanwhile, Ajay's mom, Indira, knew the truth and tried to reveal it, but Noina chose to stay quiet, and both families ended up in a heated argument.
Meanwhile, other side plots in the episode
This episode dives into messy family drama and tough issues like trust and honesty—classic Kyunki style.
With side plots like Malti pressuring Vrinda to marry someone she doesn't want to and relationships getting even more tangled, it's the kind of drama that keeps you hooked (even if you're just catching up on the highlights).