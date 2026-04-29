Kudrow says 'Friends' writers discussed sexual fantasies about Aniston, Cox
Entertainment
Lisa Kudrow (aka Phoebe from Friends) just shared that the show's writers' room wasn't always a great place for women.
In a recent interview, she revealed that male writers would openly talk about their "sexual fantasies" about Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, making things uncomfortable for the female cast.
Assistant lawsuit highlighted harassment in Hollywood
This behavior actually led to a 1999 lawsuit from a writers' assistant who called out the harassment.
The court ended up siding with the show, saying these talks were part of the creative process, but it definitely highlighted some big problems in Hollywood.
Kudrow later used these experiences as inspiration for her own show, The Comeback, which tackled sexism in the industry head-on.