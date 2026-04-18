Kuku unveils 1st theatrical 'IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies's teaser
Entertainment
Kuku, an AI storytelling platform, just dropped the teaser for its first theatrical feature, IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies.
The story is set in a top engineering college where students suddenly start acting wild and violent, and there's a zombie outbreak brewing.
With its mix of horror, comedy, and campus chaos, the film gives the classic zombie genre a fun college spin aimed right at young viewers.
'IIZ' set for May 8 release
The movie features Jessie Lever, Anupriya Goenka, and Mohan Kapur among its cast.
Written and produced by Kunj Sanghvi with a screenplay by Hussain and Abbas Dalal, it's directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi from Low Gravity Productions.
IIZ is set to hit theaters on May 8, so mark your calendars!