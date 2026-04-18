Kuku unveils 1st theatrical 'IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies's teaser Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Kuku, an AI storytelling platform, just dropped the teaser for its first theatrical feature, IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies.

The story is set in a top engineering college where students suddenly start acting wild and violent, and there's a zombie outbreak brewing.

With its mix of horror, comedy, and campus chaos, the film gives the classic zombie genre a fun college spin aimed right at young viewers.