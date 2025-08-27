How Kumail Nanjiani became a game-changer in Hollywood
What's the story
Kumail Nanjiani has established himself as one of America's most significant cultural figures, thanks to his contributions to comedy, film, and television. From a stand-up comic to a Hollywood star, Nanjiani's journey is defined by his unique perspective and undeniable talent. The comedian-turned-actor's influence goes far beyond entertainment as he challenges stereotypes and represents diverse narratives. Here are the key milestones that made him a cultural icon.
#1
'The Big Sick' success
Nanjiani co-wrote and starred in The Big Sick (2017). Loosely based on his real-life romance with Emily V. Gordon, the film gave an honest picture of cross-cultural relationships. It received rave reviews and raked in more than $56 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing independent movies of the year. This success shot Nanjiani to mainstream stardom.
#2
Stand-up comedy roots
Before he became famous in Hollywood, Nanjiani used to practice his craft as a stand-up comedian. His comedy often stems from personal experiences and observations about culture and identity, making it relatable to different people. His talent for mixing humor with insightful commentary has been crucial in making him a relatable person who can tackle complex subjects with ease.
#3
Breaking stereotypes on screen
Nanjiani has always opted for roles that defy stereotypical norms attached to South Asian characters in Hollywood. By playing multidimensional characters, he's helped expand representation on screen. His work has paved the way for more inclusive storytelling, giving audiences a glimpse into diverse perspectives that were once overlooked.
#4
Fitness transformation for 'Eternals'
Ahead of his big Marvel debut in Eternals, Nanjiani famously underwent a jaw-dropping physical transformation that took the world by storm. His fitness journey, shared with the world, showcased how dedicated one has to be for such roles, while also initiating conversations around body image standards in the industry. Not only did the transformation cement his status as an influencer, but it also as someone who can bring about change on and off screens.