Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria survives 2nd assassination attempt, 5 arrested

Popular Haryanvi singer-rapper Fazilpuria (real name Rahul Yadav) has survived a second attempt on his life , reported Times Now. The latest incident took place on Tuesday in Wazirpur, Gurugram , after which five suspects were arrested by the police. Reportedly, this incident took place after Fazilpuria's manager was murdered recently.

Arrest details Police acted on tip-off about the suspects Reports state that Gurugram Police received a tip about the assassination plot and intercepted the suspects in an Innova car with no number plate. Upon being confronted by the police, the accused opened fire, leading to a retaliatory response from law enforcement. Four of them were shot in their legs, while one was arrested after a brief chase. All five are now in custody and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Suspects' identities Second assassination attempt in 2 months The arrested individuals have been named as Vinod Pehalwan (Jhajjar), Padam alias Raja (Sonipat), Shubham alias Kala, Gautam alias Gogi, and Ashish alias Ashu. This is the second reported assassination attempt on Fazilpuria's life in two months. On July 14, unidentified gunmen had fired at his vehicle on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram, but he managed to escape unhurt.