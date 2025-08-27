Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria survives 2nd assassination attempt, 5 arrested
What's the story
Popular Haryanvi singer-rapper Fazilpuria (real name Rahul Yadav) has survived a second attempt on his life, reported Times Now. The latest incident took place on Tuesday in Wazirpur, Gurugram, after which five suspects were arrested by the police. Reportedly, this incident took place after Fazilpuria's manager was murdered recently.
Arrest details
Police acted on tip-off about the suspects
Reports state that Gurugram Police received a tip about the assassination plot and intercepted the suspects in an Innova car with no number plate. Upon being confronted by the police, the accused opened fire, leading to a retaliatory response from law enforcement. Four of them were shot in their legs, while one was arrested after a brief chase. All five are now in custody and undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Suspects' identities
Second assassination attempt in 2 months
The arrested individuals have been named as Vinod Pehalwan (Jhajjar), Padam alias Raja (Sonipat), Shubham alias Kala, Gautam alias Gogi, and Ashish alias Ashu. This is the second reported assassination attempt on Fazilpuria's life in two months. On July 14, unidentified gunmen had fired at his vehicle on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram, but he managed to escape unhurt.
Investigation details
Investigators looking into possible links to rivalries
Although the exact motive remains unclear, investigators are exploring possible connections to rivalries in the regional music industry and Fazilpuria's previous controversies. The singer is recognized for blending Haryanvi folk with modern beats. He gained fame with his hit song Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor & Sons. Other popular songs like Jimmy Choo and Party have made him a mainstay in North India's independent music scene.