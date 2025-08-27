How Gemma Chan stayed relevant in the OTT boom

From being a prominent star to making a name for herself in the OTT era's boom, Gemma Chan has come a long way. From her roles in films and series to adapting to how we consume content today, Chan has conquered it all. Her willingness to embrace new opportunities and platforms has made her an innovator. Here's how Chan ruled this era.

#1 Embracing diverse roles The other thing that Chan did was expand her repertoire. She took on diverse roles across different genres. By doing so, she showcased her versatility as an actor and reached a broader audience. This strategic move ensured that she remains relevant in an industry that is constantly evolving with new content demands.

#2 Collaborating with emerging platforms Chan smartly seized the OTT revolution, collaborating with new-age platforms, bringing unique narratives to the center stage. Her move put her at the core of a digital shift, pulling the viewers who lean towards online instead of television or cinema. The collaborations with these platforms allowed her to reach a larger, more eclectic audience, showcasing her flexibility and vision in a constantly evolving entertainment world.

#3 Leveraging social media presence Understanding the power of social media, Chan has successfully utilized these platforms to engage with her audience and promote her varied projects. Her active participation on the internet has not just assisted in establishing a solid personal brand but also in keeping her followers updated with her latest projects. This calculated use of digital spaces has helped her stay prominent and relevant in the raunchy entertainment industry.