Kriti Sanon preps for 'Don 3' martial arts training
Kriti Sanon is getting ready to star alongside Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, set to start filming in January 2026.
She was recently spotted outside a UFC Gym in Mumbai, seemingly for martial arts training for her role in Don 3.
More on 'Don 3' and Sanon's upcoming projects
This will be the first time Sanon and Singh share the screen.
Kiara Advani was originally considered for Sanon's part but stepped away due to pregnancy, and Vikrant Massey exited the villain role because it lacked depth—so casting is still underway.
Meanwhile, Kriti has more on her plate: Tere Ishk Mein drops November 2025, plus she's set for Cocktail 2 (official announcement coming soon).