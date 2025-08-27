Teen convicted in foiled Taylor Swift concert attack

A 16-year-old boy has been convicted by a German court for supporting a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift 's concerts in Austria last year. The Syrian national, identified as Mohammad A by prosecutors, was found guilty of preparing a serious act of violence and supporting a terrorist act of violence abroad. He has been sentenced to a suspended 18-month prison term.

Details Boy was in contact with 1 of the suspects The court found that the boy, then 14, had been in contact with a young man in Austria who was planning to attack a Swift concert. He reportedly sent his acquaintance a video with bomb-building instructions and organized contact with an Islamic State member. The boy confessed to these charges during his trial, which was held behind closed doors due to his age.

Discovery The plot to attack Swift's concerts The plot to attack Swift's concerts was discovered on August 7, 2024, leading to the cancellation of three shows in Vienna. Austrian authorities arrested two suspects just before the concerts were scheduled to take place. They had expected around 65,000 fans inside the stadium for each concert and an additional 30,000 outside. A day later, a third suspect was arrested, and bomb-making materials were found at one of their homes.