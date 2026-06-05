Kumar returns to racetrack after mother's death, team posts photos
Entertainment
Tamil star Ajith Kumar has returned to the racetrack only days after his mother, Mohini Mani, passed away.
His racing team posted photos of him back at work, sharing the honest caption: "Back at work with a heavy heart but life must go on."
Mani died May 30 aged 89
Mani, 89, died peacefully in her sleep on May 30 after a long illness. The family thanked the medical professionals for their care.
After her passing, prominent personalities and public figures like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan visited Ajith's home in Chennai to show their support during this tough time.