Kumar Sanu, ex-wife to draft joint apology in defamation case
The Bombay High Court has told Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu and his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya to write a public apology together.
This comes after Sanu sued Bhattacharya for ₹50 crore, claiming her interviews last year hurt his reputation and led to canceled international shows.
Bhattacharya's side on the lawsuit
In her interviews, Bhattacharya accused Sanu of mistreating her during pregnancy and having affairs.
She said she was "shocked" by the lawsuit, especially since they have three grown sons together.
The suit refers to a 2001 divorce settlement in which the parties agreed not to level allegations against each other, and Sanu's legal team contended Bhattacharya's remarks breached that agreement.
Court's previous orders in the case
Justice Milind Jadhav called out Bhattacharya's interviews as a "clear personal tirade" and put a gag order on further public statements earlier.
Now, both have been told to draft a joint apology—Bhattacharya's lawyer says she's ready to follow the court's order.