'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' is a hit
The reboot of the classic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which dropped earlier than July 29, 2025, has totally grabbed everyone's attention online.
Fans are loving the return of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir, and the special crossover with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (featuring Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar) just added to the hype.
'Kyunki...' reboot's TRP beats 'Anupamaa,' 'YRKHKH' records
The reboot launched with a TRP of 2.3—the highest for any Hindi fiction show in the last five years.
That means it even outperformed big names like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
The mix of old-school nostalgia and fresh storylines is clearly working for both longtime fans and new viewers.
Tulsi-Mihir, Parvati-Prem reunions were part of reboot
Clips and behind-the-scenes photos from the reunion episodes have gone viral on social media, generating thousands of mentions and excitement among fans.
The buzz shows how bringing back iconic shows with smart casting and updated stories can connect different generations and keep these classics relevant today.