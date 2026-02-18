Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Mihir's affair rumor spreads Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Things get messy in the latest Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi episode. Gaurav accuses Mihir of having an affair with Noina—a rumor that actually started with Noina herself.

Tulsi steps in, saying she was just trying to protect the family's reputation and fix some money problems.

Meanwhile, Dev stirs the pot even more by starting to spread the news that the wedding is called off, and it reaches the media.