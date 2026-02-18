Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Mihir's affair rumor spreads
Entertainment
Things get messy in the latest Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi episode. Gaurav accuses Mihir of having an affair with Noina—a rumor that actually started with Noina herself.
Tulsi steps in, saying she was just trying to protect the family's reputation and fix some money problems.
Meanwhile, Dev stirs the pot even more by starting to spread the news that the wedding is called off, and it reaches the media.
Dev's payback move backfires big time
Turns out, Dev canceled the wedding on purpose as payback—Parth spills this twist, leaving everyone stunned.
Gaurav quickly ends his business ties with Dev and Saloni, while Babji promises serious consequences for Dev's actions.
All this drama is really putting a strain on trust and relationships within the Virani family.