'Laapataa Ladies' actor Nitanshi Goel to star in Ekta Kapoor's film Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Nitanshi Goel, who caught everyone's eye in her debut Laapataa Ladies, is now joining forces with Ekta Kapoor for a brand-new film.

After picking up the Best Female Debut trophy at the Filmfare Awards, Goel's career is clearly on the rise—she's already juggling another shoot and will soon dive into this new project.