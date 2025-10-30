Next Article
'Laapataa Ladies' actor Nitanshi Goel to star in Ekta Kapoor's film
Entertainment
Nitanshi Goel, who caught everyone's eye in her debut Laapataa Ladies, is now joining forces with Ekta Kapoor for a brand-new film.
After picking up the Best Female Debut trophy at the Filmfare Awards, Goel's career is clearly on the rise—she's already juggling another shoot and will soon dive into this new project.
Meanwhile, Goel is also in talks for these projects
Goel's performance in Laapataa Ladies didn't just win hearts—it helped the film score 13 Filmfare Awards and a Critics's Choice win at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
She's also been approached for a lead role opposite Abhay Verma in Ratna Sinha's sequel to Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.
With Laapataa Ladies premiering at Toronto and a personal debut at Cannes, Nitanshi Goel is definitely one to watch.