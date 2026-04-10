Lady Gaga, Doechii release 'Runway' for 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Lady Gaga and Doechii have released their much-anticipated collaboration, Runway. The upbeat dance track is part of the soundtrack for 20th Century Fox's upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. In the song, Doechii sings "Serve a little sass, with a little side of a**, do a little twirl," while Gaga adds "I'm feeling fab, I'm feeling free, I feel exceptionally." Gaga will also make a cameo appearance in the movie.

Song production Song has been co-produced by Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars The song was co-produced by Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars, Cirkut, and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II. The writing credits for Runway include Gaga, Mars, Doechii, Watt, Cirkut, D'Mile, and Jayda Love. The song's chorus states: "Monday through Sunday, can turn the dancefloor into a runway," with the outro repeating: "You were born for the runway."

Artist respect Last year, Doechii honored Gaga at iHeartRadio Music Awards Interestingly, last year, Doechii presented Gaga with the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Doechii said, "Growing up, I was nothing like most of the people I was around...I was considered weird, but it's OK, because things worked out...Lady Gaga wasn't just a pop star, she was a lifeline. Gaga taught us that it was OK to be our real selves, to try new things, to try anything, to speak out and to create."

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