Lady Gaga, Doechii release 'Runway' for 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel
What's the story
Lady Gaga and Doechii have released their much-anticipated collaboration, Runway. The upbeat dance track is part of the soundtrack for 20th Century Fox's upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. In the song, Doechii sings "Serve a little sass, with a little side of a**, do a little twirl," while Gaga adds "I'm feeling fab, I'm feeling free, I feel exceptionally." Gaga will also make a cameo appearance in the movie.
Song production
Song has been co-produced by Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars
The song was co-produced by Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars, Cirkut, and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II. The writing credits for Runway include Gaga, Mars, Doechii, Watt, Cirkut, D'Mile, and Jayda Love. The song's chorus states: "Monday through Sunday, can turn the dancefloor into a runway," with the outro repeating: "You were born for the runway."
Artist respect
Last year, Doechii honored Gaga at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Interestingly, last year, Doechii presented Gaga with the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Doechii said, "Growing up, I was nothing like most of the people I was around...I was considered weird, but it's OK, because things worked out...Lady Gaga wasn't just a pop star, she was a lifeline. Gaga taught us that it was OK to be our real selves, to try new things, to try anything, to speak out and to create."
Film connection
'Runway' was 1st featured in the final trailer of sequel
A few months later, Gaga spoke to British Vogue about Doechii, "The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision-it struck me to the core." And, now they have collaborated. The song was first featured in the final trailer for the film, set to release on May 1. The sequel will follow Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she navigates a world where print journalism is dying.