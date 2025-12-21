'Lag Jaa Gale': Lakshya, Janhvi, Tiger kick off Mumbai shoot

What's the buzz?

Expect intense face-offs between Lakshya and Tiger Shroff's characters, while Janhvi Kapoor is right in the middle of a love triangle.

Originally meant to be directed by Karan Johar (now producing), this project has all three leads fully committed for three months straight.

If you've seen Tiger in "Baaghi 4" or caught Janhvi in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," you'll know they're bringing serious energy to this one.