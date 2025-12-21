Next Article
'Lag Jaa Gale': Lakshya, Janhvi, Tiger kick off Mumbai shoot
Entertainment
Dharma Productions has started filming "Lag Jaa Gale" with Lakshya, Janhvi Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. The team is on a tight, non-stop schedule from December through March.
Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie promises an action-packed revenge drama with a central triangle involving Janhvi Kapoor's character.
What's the buzz?
Expect intense face-offs between Lakshya and Tiger Shroff's characters, while Janhvi Kapoor is right in the middle of a love triangle.
Originally meant to be directed by Karan Johar (now producing), this project has all three leads fully committed for three months straight.
If you've seen Tiger in "Baaghi 4" or caught Janhvi in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," you'll know they're bringing serious energy to this one.