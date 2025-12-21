Next Article
Unni Mukundan kicks off PM Modi biopic 'Maa Vande'
Entertainment
Unni Mukundan has begun shooting for Maa Vande, a new biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The project was announced on his birthday, and filming started in December with a traditional ceremony, as shared by the makers online.
Why does this matter?
Maa Vande will trace Modi's journey from his childhood to national leadership, shining a light on his late mother Heeraben's influence and the values that shaped him.
Backed by a top-tier technical team (with talent from Baahubali and KGF), the film promises big visuals, real-life stories, and a release in multiple languages—including English—aiming for both authenticity and scale.