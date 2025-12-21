Next Article
Lars Eidinger joins 'Man of Tomorrow' as Brainiac
Entertainment
German actor Lars Eidinger has officially been cast as Brainiac in the next Superman movie, Man of Tomorrow.
Director James Gunn announced the news via Instagram recently after searching worldwide for the right fit.
Eidinger, known for Babylon Berlin and White Noise, will star alongside David Corenswet (Superman) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor).
Why does this matter?
With Gunn writing and directing, filming reportedly kicks off soon and the movie lands in theaters July 9, 2027.
This time, Superman and Lex Luthor may have to team up against Brainiac—a villain famous for his genius-level smarts and shrinking cities.
Eidinger's casting adds some European flair to the DC Universe, making this a big one to watch for superhero fans.