Lars Eidinger joins 'Man of Tomorrow' as Brainiac

Why does this matter?

With Gunn writing and directing, filming reportedly kicks off soon and the movie lands in theaters July 9, 2027.

This time, Superman and Lex Luthor may have to team up against Brainiac—a villain famous for his genius-level smarts and shrinking cities.

Eidinger's casting adds some European flair to the DC Universe, making this a big one to watch for superhero fans.