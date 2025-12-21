Lakshya-Janhvi's 'Lag Jaa Gale' likely to wrap by March 2026

A source close to the project told Mid-Day, "Lag Jaa Gale is going to be shot in a start-to-end schedule, from December to March, in Mumbai." "The actors have given block dates to Raj, who is keen to wrap up the film by March-end." The insider also revealed that the film will be an action-packed drama with strong performances from all three leads.

Film details

'Lag Jaa Gale' to feature action sequences and drama

Another source added, "It's going to be an out-and-out actioner with enough drama between the three primary characters to ground the film." "The action sequences between Lakshya and Tiger, who both excel in this genre, are being envisioned as the film's highlights. The theme of revenge forms the core of the film." Interestingly, Lag Jaa Gale was initially supposed to be directed by Karan Johar. However, his plans changed, and he is now attached to the movie as a producer.