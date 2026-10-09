Nana Patekar's son Malhar addresses reason behind the late-night funeral
What's the story
Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honors late on Thursday night at his Pune farmhouse. The actor's son, Malhar Patekar, performed the last rites around 11:30pm in the presence of numerous dignitaries and thousands of fans. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also in attendance. After the funeral, Malhar addressed reporters outside the farmhouse and spoke about his father's legacy.
Timing
'We expected it to arrive earlier...'
The last rites began late at night, leading to questions from reporters about the timing.
As per Hindustan Times, Malhar explained, "We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village."
"We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time."
"We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed."
Legacy
'Nana Saheb never truly leaves us...'
Malhar paid tribute to Patekar, saying, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal."
"Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale."
"Thirdly, regarding the future, carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."
Future plans
Malhar spoke about carrying forward his father's legacy
Malhar also spoke about carrying forward his father's legacy through the Naam Foundation.
He said, "We are already working toward the welfare of farmers."
Malhar said, "After a discussion with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, it has been decided that we would be working together so we would be able to achieve a better target."
"We don't believe in publicizing our work. Whatever has to be done, is happening quietly and at its own pace."
Demise
More on Patekar's demise
Patekar suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his Goa residence early Thursday.
He had texted a friend around 2:30am saying he was feeling unwell.
The friend visited his home around 4:00am after receiving the message.
Patekar's caretaker, who lives nearby, was sent to summon an ambulance and an emergency team.
He was declared dead around 5:20am after 45 minutes of CPR at Dona Paula Manipal Hospital failed to revive him.