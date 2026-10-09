Nana Patekar's son Malhar addresses reason behind the late-night funeral

The last rites began late at night, leading to questions from reporters about the timing.

As per Hindustan Times, Malhar explained, "We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village."

"We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time."

"We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed."