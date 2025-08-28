Guru Randhawa summoned over 'newborns are given opium' lyrics
What's the story
Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has been summoned by a Samrala court for allegedly promoting drug use through his song Sirra which has the line: Jamia nu gudti ch mildi afeem hai (Newborns are given opium in their cradle). The controversial lyrics have led to legal action. The court has ordered Randhawa to appear on September 2.
Career highlights
Who is Guru Randhawa?
Randhawa, whose real name is Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa, is a well-known Indian singer-songwriter and composer. He was born on August 30, 1991, in Noorpur, Gurdaspur, Punjab. His stage name "Guru" was given by rapper Bohemia. The singer has also been vocal about national and social issues. In February 2025, he welcomed the Punjab government's decision to make Punjabi mandatory in schools.
Musical journey
His journey from local events to global sensation
Randhawa started singing at the age of seven and gained recognition in local events and school competitions. He debuted in 2012 with Same Girl featuring Arjun. His 2015 hit Patola with Bohemia skyrocketed his fame. Tracks like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, and Slowly Slowly with Pitbull brought him global recognition. His recent works include Azul (2025), Qatal (2025), From Ages (2025), Sirra (2025), Vibe (2025), among others. Azul also courted controversy for featuring actors playing schoolgirls.