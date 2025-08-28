Guru Randhawa summoned over 'newborns are given opium' lyrics

Career highlights

Who is Guru Randhawa?

Randhawa, whose real name is Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa, is a well-known Indian singer-songwriter and composer. He was born on August 30, 1991, in Noorpur, Gurdaspur, Punjab. His stage name "Guru" was given by rapper Bohemia. The singer has also been vocal about national and social issues. In February 2025, he welcomed the Punjab government's decision to make Punjabi mandatory in schools.