Legendary British rock band Def Leppard coming to Mumbai
Entertainment
Big news for rock fans: Def Leppard is finally coming to Mumbai!
The legendary British band will play live at Jio World Garden, BKC on March 27, 2026, as part of their much-anticipated India tour.
Expect all the classics like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Rock of Ages," performed right here.
Ticketing details and opening act
This is Def Leppard's first full headline tour in India, with stops in Shillong (March 25), Mumbai (March 27), and Bengaluru (March 29).
Indian band Indus Creed will open the Mumbai show.
Tickets start at ₹4,500 and are available online now. Grab them soon if you want in!