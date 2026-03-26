Legendary British rock band Def Leppard coming to Mumbai Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Big news for rock fans: Def Leppard is finally coming to Mumbai!

The legendary British band will play live at Jio World Garden, BKC on March 27, 2026, as part of their much-anticipated India tour.

Expect all the classics like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Rock of Ages," performed right here.