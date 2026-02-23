Fact-check: Did Leonardo DiCaprio indulge in cannibalism? 

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has recently been at the center of a bizarre online controversy. Viral posts claimed that newly released documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein accused him of consuming "70 pounds (32kg) of child meat." The sensational allegation, widely circulated online , has now been debunked by multiple fact-checking outlets. Here's what we know.

Fact-check DiCaprio's name doesn't appear in any criminal activity According to verified court filings and the unsealed Epstein documents, DiCaprio's name does not appear in connection with any criminal acts, let alone cannibalism. The viral claims stem from a misinterpretation and deliberate distortion of documents, internet hoaxes, and conspiracy-driven narratives. None of the official records mentions DiCaprio being involved in illegal activities or linked directly to Epstein.

Origin Child meat rumors originated from fringe conspiracy forums Reports further clarify that the phrase "70 pounds of child meat" originated from fringe conspiracy forums and fabricated screenshots, which were later repackaged as supposed "leaks" from Epstein's files. These posts rapidly gained traction due to their shocking nature, despite having no basis in fact or documentation.

Email exchanges DiCaprio's name appears in Epstein emails DiCaprio's name appears in Epstein emails spanning several years. In a June 2009 email from former UK minister Peter Mandelson, Epstein was asked if international companies might seek DiCaprio's endorsement. Another 2016 email exchange involving an account named Deepak Chopra discussed arranging a dinner and asked if DiCaprio "would want to have dinner." However, these mentions do not imply any wrongdoing on DiCaprio's part.

