Lewis Hamilton's 'F1' movie bags 4 Oscar nominations!
Lewis Hamilton's F1 The Movie just grabbed four Oscar nominations—including Best Picture—at the 98th Academy Awards.
Released in June 2025, this racing drama has already sped past $630 million at the box office, making it Brad Pitt's top-grossing film ever.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, it's definitely made waves both on and off the track.
What's up for grabs at the Oscars?
F1 The Movie is nominated for Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. It'll be going head-to-head with films like Bugonia and Frankenstein for the big prize.
Where can you watch it?
Following its cinema release last summer, F1 The Movie is now available to stream on Apple TV.
Fun fact: a lot of scenes were actually filmed during real F1 race weekends—including at Silverstone—so you're getting a genuine taste of Formula One action.