Lewis Hamilton's 'F1' movie bags 4 Oscar nominations! Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Lewis Hamilton's F1 The Movie just grabbed four Oscar nominations—including Best Picture—at the 98th Academy Awards.

Released in June 2025, this racing drama has already sped past $630 million at the box office, making it Brad Pitt's top-grossing film ever.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, it's definitely made waves both on and off the track.