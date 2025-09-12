Next Article
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks are engaged: 'So happy for you'
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks just got engaged, and fans found out through Brooks's Instagram post.
She shared a sweet black-and-white photo of the two of them, plus a close-up of her sparkling diamond ring, simply captioned with a white heart emoji.
While Brooks made it Insta-official for her 202K followers, Hemsworth hasn't posted about it yet.
Engagement comes after speculation in September
The engagement comes after Brooks was seen wearing a big diamond ring in Ibiza, sparking rumors.
The couple has been together since December 2019, following Hemsworth's split from Miley Cyrus, and have weathered breakup rumors along the way. They even made things red carpet official in November 2022.
Before Liam, Brooks reportedly dated Matty Healy from The 1975.