Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan's Mumbai home was recently burgled Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had a close call when an intruder broke into their Mumbai bedroom around 4am.

Even with his hand in a cast, Kemmu managed to spot the person hiding behind a curtain and kicked him, and they both fell into the balcony.

Soha quickly called the police, who arrived after the intruder was injured and unable to move.