Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan's Mumbai home was recently burgled
Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had a close call when an intruder broke into their Mumbai bedroom around 4am.
Even with his hand in a cast, Kemmu managed to spot the person hiding behind a curtain and kicked him, and they both fell into the balcony.
Soha quickly called the police, who arrived after the intruder was injured and unable to move.
Saif Ali Khan also faced break-in earlier this year
This isn't an isolated case—earlier in 2025, Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan also faced a break-in at his Bandra home, where he was attacked and hospitalized.
These incidents highlight how even celebrities can face real safety risks at home, reminding everyone about the importance of good security.