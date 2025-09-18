Lisa lost will to live after son's death, reveals Priscilla

Priscilla Presley , the mother of the late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, recently opened up about her daughter's struggle with grief after the death of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. In an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that Lisa Marie was never the same after Keough's (27) suicide in 2020. "He was absolutely the love of her life," said Presley. "She didn't want to be here anymore [after his suicide]."

Maternal concern Presley urged Lisa Marie to take care of her twins Presley, 80, revealed that she often urged Lisa Marie to take care of her 16-year-old twins, Finley and Harper. "I'd tell her, 'Lisa, you've got the twins. You have to take care of the twins.' She tried. She really did." Lisa Marie had shared Keough and daughter Riley Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough and also had twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Heartbreaking loss 'It was the 2nd saddest day of my life' Three years after Keough's death, Lisa Marie passed away at 54 due to a small bowel obstruction, a complication from bariatric surgery. "It was the second saddest day of my life, other than losing Elvis (Presley, her husband and singer)," Presley said. She added that it took her a long time to accept that Lisa Marie was gone. The family had been at the hospital all day long when they received the heartbreaking news of her passing.

Tough choice Presley had to make the tough call In her memoir, Softly, as I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Presley revealed she had to make the tough call to take Lisa Marie off life support. "They had restarted Lisa's heart, but there was no guarantee it would keep beating," she wrote. "I asked the doctor, 'What kind of life will she have if we keep her on that machine?' He looked at me with compassion and shook his head. ' No quality of life at all.'"