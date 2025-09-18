Aryan takes dig at Sameer Wankhede in 'Bads of Bollywood'
What's the story
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood. The series recently premiered on Netflix and has sparked a lot of discussion online. In particular, one scene from the show seems to be taking a dig at Sameer Wankhede, a former officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who was involved in Khan's high-profile drug case arrest in 2021.
Viral moment
What exactly is the scene?
In one scene, an officer arrives at a party and sees someone smoking a joint. When he realizes the person isn't from Bollywood, he gets annoyed. But when he spots another person standing with a drink (without drugs), he's arrested just because they're from Bollywood. This moment has sparked speculation among viewers about its possible real-life reference to Wankhede's actions during Khan's arrest.
Twitter Post
See the scene here
No Way They Cast a Sameer Wankhede Lookalike in #TheBadsOfBollywood and Gave #AryanKhan Case Reference 😭pic.twitter.com/CZmxipbwok— JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) September 18, 2025
Online buzz
This is how netizens reacted to the scene
Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the scene. One user wrote, "Aryan Khan roasted Sameer Wankhede piche wo taklu v hai" Another commented, "This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple times." While a third added, "No Way They Cast a Sameer Wankhede Lookalike in #TheBadsOfBollywood and Gave #AryanKhan Case Reference."
Celebrity appearances
More about 'The Bads of Bollywood'
The series is packed with celebrity cameos, including Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. The show is a humorous take on the glamorous yet chaotic world of Bollywood.