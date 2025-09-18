Aryan takes dig at Sameer Wankhede in 'Bads of Bollywood'

Aryan Khan , son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan , has made his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood. The series recently premiered on Netflix and has sparked a lot of discussion online. In particular, one scene from the show seems to be taking a dig at Sameer Wankhede, a former officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who was involved in Khan's high-profile drug case arrest in 2021.

Viral moment What exactly is the scene? In one scene, an officer arrives at a party and sees someone smoking a joint. When he realizes the person isn't from Bollywood, he gets annoyed. But when he spots another person standing with a drink (without drugs), he's arrested just because they're from Bollywood. This moment has sparked speculation among viewers about its possible real-life reference to Wankhede's actions during Khan's arrest.

Twitter Post See the scene here No Way They Cast a Sameer Wankhede Lookalike in #TheBadsOfBollywood and Gave #AryanKhan Case Reference 😭pic.twitter.com/CZmxipbwok — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) September 18, 2025

Online buzz This is how netizens reacted to the scene Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the scene. One user wrote, "Aryan Khan roasted Sameer Wankhede piche wo taklu v hai" Another commented, "This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple times." While a third added, "No Way They Cast a Sameer Wankhede Lookalike in #TheBadsOfBollywood and Gave #AryanKhan Case Reference."