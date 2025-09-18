Chaitanya, Akhil to co-star with father Nagarjuna in 100th film

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is all set to begin work on his 100th film, tentatively titled KING100. The actor recently announced the project on ZEE Telugu's Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi. Now, the buzz is that his sons, actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, will make special appearances in the film. This will be their first collaboration since Manam, a cult classic and box office success.

Director's vision Meet the director of 'KING100' The film will be helmed by Tamil director Ra Karthik, who made his directorial debut with the 2022 romantic drama Nitham Oru Vaanam. The film starred Ashok Selvan in a triple role alongside Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajashekar. Speaking about KING100, Nagarjuna said it has been in the making for six-seven months and assured fans that this film will mark his return to a full-fledged hero image.

Star-studded launch Chiranjeevi to launch 'KING100' soon According to a report by 123 Telugu, megastar Chiranjeevi will launch the film at a star-studded event. The report also suggests that several other big names from the industry will grace the occasion. After his recent negative role in Rajinikanth's Coolie, Nagarjuna is ready to return to his hero avatar for this milestone project.