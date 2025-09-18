Nara Rohith-Vrithi Vaghani's 'Sundarakanda' heads to OTT

More about film and its story

Sundarakanda will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam—so more people can catch it this time around.

The film centers on Siddharth's relationship with Ira (Vaghani), which hits a few bumps thanks to Ira's mom.

If you like heartfelt rom-coms with a twist of family drama, this might be one for your watchlist.