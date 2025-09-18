Next Article
Nara Rohith-Vrithi Vaghani's 'Sundarakanda' heads to OTT
Entertainment
Missed Sundarakanda in theaters? No worries—this romantic comedy starring Nara Rohith, Vrithi Vaghani, and Sridevi Vijaykumar lands on JioHotstar September 23, 2025.
The movie hit cinemas on August 27, 2025, but despite good reviews, it didn't make much noise at the box office.
Directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, the story follows Siddharth (Rohith), who's nearly 40 and still figuring out love.
More about film and its story
Sundarakanda will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam—so more people can catch it this time around.
The film centers on Siddharth's relationship with Ira (Vaghani), which hits a few bumps thanks to Ira's mom.
If you like heartfelt rom-coms with a twist of family drama, this might be one for your watchlist.