'Little Hearts' streaming now: What's the buzz around it

"Little Hearts," the Malayalam romantic black comedy starring Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar, is now available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release in June 2024. Directed by Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Pereira, the film explores family ties and relationships set in a lush cardamom estate.

The film's OTT release and its impact The movie's arrival on Prime Video has brought fresh attention, helped by its quirky storyline and a bit of name confusion with a Telugu film.

Being easily available online is making it accessible to a wider audience.

Mixed reviews for 'Little Hearts' Reviews are mixed: Nigam and Baburaj's performances stand out, but some found the pacing slow and the comedy overdone.

The film gets points for showing diverse relationships—including a same-sex romance—even if not everything lands perfectly.