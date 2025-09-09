Next Article
Allu Arjun in trouble over illegal construction at his office
Telugu star Allu Arjun has landed in a bit of trouble with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which served him a show-cause notice for building an unauthorized extension on the fourth floor of his Jubilee Hills property.
The GHMC says this extra construction at Allu Business Park didn't get official approval and could even face demolition if not sorted out.
Inquiry is on to find out how extension was built
Officials have started an inquiry into how the extension got built beyond what was originally allowed for the site.
They've asked Arjun to explain why the structure shouldn't be torn down.
So far, neither he nor his family has commented on the issue—he's currently busy working on new film projects after Pushpa 2: The Rule.