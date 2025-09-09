These performances have defined Jessica Alba's career

From being a superhero to playing a woman who is haunted by her past, Jessica Alba has done it all in her illustrious Hollywood career. The actor has played some unforgettable roles, which have made a lasting impact on our minds. Here's taking a look at five such iconic roles that have defined her career and won our hearts with brilliant performances.

#1 'Dark Angel' as Max Guevara In the critically acclaimed television series Dark Angel, Alba played the role of Max Guevara, a genetically-enhanced super-soldier. The show, which aired from 2000-2002, depicted a dystopian future. Alba's fierce and deep portrayal of Max earned her accolades, marking it as one of her most memorable roles. The character's complexity and resilience struck a chord with viewers, making Alba a force to reckon with on-screen.

#2 'Fantastic Four' as Sue Storm Alba played the role of Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, in the superhero film Fantastic Four. The 2005 movie adapted Marvel's beloved comic book characters to the silver screen. Alba's performance lent charm and intelligence to the character of Sue Storm and played a huge part in the film's box office success. It established her as an action star.

#3 'Sin City' as Nancy Callahan In 2005's Sin City, Alba played Nancy Callahan, a dancer with a complicated past. The film is famous for its distinctive visual aesthetics and dark storytelling. Alba's performance was recognized for its emotional depth and vulnerability, breathing life to Nancy Callahan's character in the film's noir world. Her work in this role showcased her versatility as an actor.

#4 'Honey' as Honey Daniels In Honey, Alba starred as Honey Daniels, an aspiring choreographer with dreams of making it big, while remaining true to herself. The role was a perfect opportunity to not just show off her acting chops, but also her dancing ones. The movie focused on themes of perseverance and passion through Honey's journey of overcoming obstacles in the cut-throat world of dance.