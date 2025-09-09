Saiee Manjrekar on picking roles: 'I believe cinema has no language' Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Saiee Manjrekar, who has worked in both Bollywood and Telugu films, shared that she picks roles based on strong scripts and the director's vision.

"I believe cinema has no language. It's the story and the way it connects with people that matters," she said.

She's also open to working in Marathi movies if the right project comes along.