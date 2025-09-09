Saiee Manjrekar on picking roles: 'I believe cinema has no language'
Saiee Manjrekar, who has worked in both Bollywood and Telugu films, shared that she picks roles based on strong scripts and the director's vision.
"I believe cinema has no language. It's the story and the way it connects with people that matters," she said.
She's also open to working in Marathi movies if the right project comes along.
Her journey across different film industries
Starting out with Dabangg 3 in 2019, Saiee moved into Telugu cinema with Ghani and appeared in Major (2022).
She says working across different industries has helped her grow as an actor by exposing her to new styles and experiences.
Manjrekar on why she doesn't limit herself to 1 industry
Saiee credits her dad, Mahesh Manjrekar—who's worked in eight languages—for teaching her that great stories connect beyond language or region.
This perspective makes her focus on stories that speak to all kinds of audiences, no matter where they're from.