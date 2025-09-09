'Mirai' is coming to theaters: Cast, plot, release date
Get ready for Mirai, a new sci-fi action-adventure starring Teja Sajja, hitting theaters worldwide on September 12, 2024.
Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand, the film mixes Indian mythology with superhero vibes—Sajja plays a warrior protecting nine powerful scriptures that could turn mortals into gods.
The cast also features Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Saran.
'Mirai' will be released in multiple languages
Mirai is releasing in Telugu with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.
Karan Johar is handling the Hindi release; Hombale Films has the Kannada version; AGS Cinemas covers Tamil.
When and where to watch 'Mirai'
Once its big-screen run wraps up, Mirai will be available for streaming—so if you miss it at the movies or just want to rewatch those epic moments at home, you're covered!