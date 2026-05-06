Lively returns to Met Gala in vintage Atelier Versace gown
Entertainment
Blake Lively just made her big Met Gala comeback in New York, turning heads in a vintage Atelier Versace gown and custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
She totally nailed the "Costume Art" theme and brought some serious star power back to the red carpet.
Sources call Lively strong and confident
Sources say Blake looked "strong, confident, fearless" as she chatted and smiled her way through the night.
This was her first Met Gala since co-chairing with Ryan Reynolds in 2022.
Plus, she recently settled a legal dispute over It Ends With Us, so it's been a pretty eventful week for her!