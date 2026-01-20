Lollapalooza India 2026: Dates, lineup, venue, and more

Tickets and how to get there

Tickets start at ₹6,999 on BookMyShow with several package options.

Getting to the venue is pretty straightforward—Mahalaxmi local train station is a short 5-10-minute walk to the racecourse, while the Mahalaxmi metro station is described as nearby and convenient.

You can also hop off at Currey Road station or grab a taxi. CityFlo busses and app-based cabs work too, but it's smart to plan ahead since crowds will be huge.