Lollapalooza India 2026: Dates, lineup, venue, and more
Lollapalooza India is back in Mumbai on January 24-25 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, running from 2pm to 10pm each day.
This year's big news: Linkin Park is headlining with their first-ever India show!
Playboi Carti, YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, and homegrown acts like Bloodywood and Karsh Kale are also in the mix—over 40 artists across four stages.
Tickets and how to get there
Tickets start at ₹6,999 on BookMyShow with several package options.
Getting to the venue is pretty straightforward—Mahalaxmi local train station is a short 5-10-minute walk to the racecourse, while the Mahalaxmi metro station is described as nearby and convenient.
You can also hop off at Currey Road station or grab a taxi. CityFlo busses and app-based cabs work too, but it's smart to plan ahead since crowds will be huge.