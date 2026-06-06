Lopez in New York wears $50,000 David Webb diamond collar

Lopez teases look, promotes 'Office romance'

On Instagram, J.Lo gave fans a peek at her full look: a black halter top and leopard-print skirt with fringe under the coat, paired with bold gold jewelry.

Captioning it "Grrrrrrr ," she showed off her playful side.

Meanwhile, she's busy promoting her new rom-com Office Romance—sharing that she prepped for bikini scenes by "in the gym and eating right," and even admitted filming kissing scenes was still "You get a little nervous, that's all," despite all her experience.