New reports rubbish 'Love & War' postponement buzz

Contrary to a recent report suggesting that the much-anticipated film Love & War has been pushed to 2027, multiple reports citing sources close to the project have confirmed that it is still on track for a 2026 release. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt , Ranbir Kapoor , and Vicky Kaushal , is one of the most awaited movies from Bollywood.

Production update 'Love & War' production status and post-production plans A source told MoneyControl, "The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track and the major sequences for the film have already been shot." Unnamed sources have given similar statements to Hindustan Times and Filmfare. Despite keeping plot details under wraps, industry insiders say that Love & War blends romance and action with epic storytelling typical of Bhansali's style.

Anticipated elements 'Love & War' music and release strategy Music, especially, is expected to be a key highlight of Love & War. Given Bhansali's track record of delivering chart-topping albums that become integral to a film's narrative, the songs from Love & War are already among the most anticipated aspects of the project. Trade experts believe the film is likely to be positioned as a major release in 2026, with a carefully chosen window that allows it to fully leverage its scale and star power.

