'Love Insurance Kompany' 3rd week collections drop across weekdays

'Love Insurance Kompany' India net ₹42.37cr

The Tamil version brought in about ₹0.27 crore each on days 18 and 19, while the Telugu version added a smaller ₹0.01 crore on day 19 (as per Sacnilk).

So far, it's made around ₹42.37 crore net in India and about ₹59.89 crore worldwide, with most of that coming from Tamil audiences.

The movie's still hanging on at theaters, but momentum has clearly slowed since its big opening weeks.