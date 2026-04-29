'Love Insurance Kompany' 3rd week collections drop across weekdays
Entertainment
Love Insurance Kompany, the sci-fi drama from director Vignesh Shivan, is seeing its box office numbers drop in its third week.
Released on April 10 and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty, the film is still showing in plenty of theaters, but weekday collections have taken a hit.
'Love Insurance Kompany' India net ₹42.37cr
The Tamil version brought in about ₹0.27 crore each on days 18 and 19, while the Telugu version added a smaller ₹0.01 crore on day 19 (as per Sacnilk).
So far, it's made around ₹42.37 crore net in India and about ₹59.89 crore worldwide, with most of that coming from Tamil audiences.
The movie's still hanging on at theaters, but momentum has clearly slowed since its big opening weeks.