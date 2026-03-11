Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' 90% complete?

A source told the outlet, "These attempts to sabotage the project are nothing new to Sanjay Bhansali." "Every time he makes a film, the same stories of delay and budget pressures are spread." "The truth is, the actors of Love & War have shot for the number of days they were signed for."

Release date

'Love & War' to release after October 2026

The Bhansali film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The period romantic drama was initially slated to come out around Eid 2026 but was later pushed beyond June. Earlier, during an Instagram Live session, Kapoor confirmed that the film has been delayed, adding that it will now release after Ramayana Part One, which is slated to hit theaters in October.