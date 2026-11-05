'King' lyricist reveals SRK wants songs that 'reflect' his age

Kumaar revealed that Khan is very involved in the music of his films.

He said, "Shah Rukh sir would hear my lyrics on a video call. It was fun to work with him; he never orders you around and is extremely cool."

He also revealed, "For the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, he made sure the lyrics didn't sound like they were written for a teenager."

"He knows he is 61 and the songs should reflect that."