Magic 8 Ball gets supernatural makeover from M Night Shyamalan
What's the story
Acclaimed director M Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) is set to co-showrun a live-action series based on the popular Magic 8 Ball toy. The project, which will be produced by the toy manufacturer Mattel, aims to create a high-concept supernatural drama with the Magic 8 Ball at its center. Shyamalan announced the news on Instagram, revealing that he has been working on this project for several years.
Team
Brad Falchuk will also be on board
Brad Falchuk, known for his work on Glee and American Horror Story, will be writing the series. Both Shyamalan and Falchuk will serve as showrunners. The pilot script is currently titled Magic 8 Ball. The aim of the creators is to "reimagine the classic Magic 8 Ball as the centerpiece of a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama that blends psychological intensity with cultural intrigue."
Cultural impact
The project is part of Mattel's toy-to-screen trend
The Magic 8 Ball toy has been a staple of pop culture for decades, offering yes-or-no answers and selling over a million units annually. This series is part of Mattel's trend of adapting popular toys into screen content, following the success of Barbie in 2023 and ongoing projects for Hot Wheels, American Girl, and Polly Pocket.