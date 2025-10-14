Magic 8 Ball gets supernatural makeover from M Night Shyamalan

Shyamalan's last release was 'Trap'

Acclaimed director M Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) is set to co-showrun a live-action series based on the popular Magic 8 Ball toy. The project, which will be produced by the toy manufacturer Mattel, aims to create a high-concept supernatural drama with the Magic 8 Ball at its center. Shyamalan announced the news on Instagram, revealing that he has been working on this project for several years.