When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' on OTT
What's the story
The action-thriller Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 5. The film, which was released in theaters on July 11, has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. However, Rao's performance in the movie has been widely praised. Currently, it is available for rent on Prime Video and will be accessible to all subscribers starting September 5, per OTTPlay.
Film synopsis
Maalik is set in the politically charged atmosphere of 1980s Allahabad. It tells the story of Deepak, a farmer's son who becomes an infamous don named Maalik. The film explores his relationships with politicians and rivals, as well as his feud with an encounter specialist played by Prosenjit Chatterjee. Manushi Chhillar plays Rao's wife while Saurabh Shukla and Swanand Kirkire portray MLAs in this action-packed drama.
Box office
Despite mixed reviews, Maalik has reportedly earned ₹24.05cr at the box office, with a worldwide collection of ₹28.65cr. The film is currently available for digital rental on Prime Video for ₹249. Rao has expressed his desire to surprise audiences with diverse roles, saying earlier, "As an actor, I don't want to limit myself to one role."