'Maalik' is currently available for rent

When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:55 pm Aug 29, 202501:55 pm

What's the story

The action-thriller Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 5. The film, which was released in theaters on July 11, has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. However, Rao's performance in the movie has been widely praised. Currently, it is available for rent on Prime Video and will be accessible to all subscribers starting September 5, per OTTPlay.