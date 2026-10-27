'Free Palestine' tour: Hozier, Kneecap make surprise appearance with Macklemore

To recall, on September 14, Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's US Loop tour after he said "free Palestine" on stage.

The statement went viral and drew criticism from pop star Pink and the Israeli American Council, which called for his removal.

At that time, promoter Messina Touring Group said they had been "notified by venues" that "they would not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup."