Macklemore announces 'Free Palestine Tour' amid Ed Sheeran controversy
What's the story
Rapper Macklemore has announced a new international tour titled the Free Palestine Tour. The announcement comes after his recent controversy with singer Ed Sheeran over comments about Palestine. The tour will kick off in Dublin on October 26, followed by Paris on October 29, and London on October 30. More dates and artist announcements for US shows will be revealed soon.
Statement
'Something has shifted over the last 3 years': Macklemore
In his Instagram post, Macklemore said, "If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it's that something has shifted over the last three years."
"There has been a collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now."
He also took a dig at Sheeran for trying to remain neutral on the Gaza conflict.
Criticism
'Being apolitical during a genocide doesn't work anymore'
Macklemore wrote, "It's 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn't work anymore."
"People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves, and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment."
"What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage."
"When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention."
Tour details
Tour to benefit several Palestinian aid organizations
The Thrift Shop rapper's tour will benefit several Palestinian aid organizations, including Anera, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Glia, HEAL Palestine, Taawon, and Palestinian Youth Movement.
Other beneficiaries are the Middle East Children's Alliance, Jewish Voice for Peace, and Medical Aid for Palestinians.
The artist announced that the presale will begin at 10:00am local time on September 28 at Macklemore.com.
Controversy
Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's tour
A few days ago, it was revealed that Macklemore had been dropped as an opener for Sheeran's North and South America tour due to his pro-Palestinian comments.
This led to all of Sheeran's other supporting acts dropping out in solidarity with Macklemore.
At the time, Sheeran said the decision to cut Macklemore from the Loop Tour was the promoter's, not his own.