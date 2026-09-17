Macklemore donates earnings from Ed Sheeran's tour to Palestine
What's the story
Macklemore has announced he will donate his $1 million in net earnings from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour to organizations supporting the Palestinian people. The announcement comes after he was dropped from Sheeran's tour earlier this week for speaking in support of Palestine at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month. He also invited billionaire Robert Kraft to match his donation.
Social media post
'Bring the conversation back to where it belongs'
In an Instagram post, Macklemore said, "With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom."
"I will be donating the entire $1 million of my net earnings from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour to six organizations working directly to support the Palestinian people."
Statement
'Writing a check is 1 of the least costly forms...'
Macklemore added, "It is about Palestinians's right to freedom, dignity and safety in their own homeland."
"I want to center the parents carrying their children into hospitals without the basic resources to treat them."
"Writing a check is one of the least costly forms of solidarity available to me."
"I am doing it because I can, and because these organizations are doing the work while much of the world debates it."
Change
Macklemore also called for immediate political change
Macklemore also called for change, saying, "But aid alone cannot address the conditions that make it necessary."
"This is a manmade injustice, and I believe it requires immediate political change."
"Palestinians have lived for decades without basic rights and should not have to wait another day to be free."
"That is where my focus will remain. I will continue to stand with the Palestinian people and their fight for liberation."
Reply
Kraft replied with his own statement
Kraft replied with a statement on Instagram.
He said, "I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people."
"Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis."
"Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners, and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges."
Tour impact
All of Sheeran's other supporting acts have also dropped out
Sheeran's North and South American tour has been affected by the decision to drop Macklemore from the lineup due to his pro-Palestinian comments.
All of Sheeran's other supporting acts have also dropped out in solidarity with Macklemore and the Palestinian people.
Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham, and Beoga were among those who announced their departure from the tour on Tuesday.