Finneas and more quit Ed Sheeran's tour after Macklemore fallout
What's the story
In a new turn of events, all opening acts and the live backing band on Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour have withdrawn from the tour. The decision comes after rapper Macklemore was removed from the tour for his onstage support for Palestinians in Gaza. Sheeran had earlier revealed that venues threatened to cancel shows if Macklemore remained on the bill.
Artist reactions
Finneas announced his withdrawal, saying, 'Artists must not be silenced'
Finneas, one of the opening acts, announced his withdrawal on Instagram.
He wrote, "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed."
"I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people."
Similarly, Aaron Rowe and Irish folk band Beoga also shared statements explaining their decision to leave the tour.
Historical reference
Rowe: 'As Irish people we know all too well...'
Rowe, in his statement, said he didn't "take the decision lightly" as Sheeran is his friend.
"But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation."
This was a reference to Ireland's Potato Famine in the 1800s when around one million people died of starvation.
Beoga said in their statement, "It's important that everyone knows the real enemy is the zionist lobby...Up the workers. Free Palestine."
Other withdrawals
Lukas Graham says he stands by his decision to quit
Danish group Lukas Graham, led by Lukas Forchhammer, also announced their withdrawal on Instagram.
"I grew up in Christiania, a small community in Denmark where speaking your mind was part of your everyday life."
"Having more money didn't make your opinion worth more than anyone else's."
"Nobody's bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we're allowed to acknowledge."
"This is a difficult decision, but it's one I need to stand by."
Controversy escalates
Macklemore was removed from the tour
Macklemore was removed from the tour after his pro-Palestinian comments during a performance.
In a statement, he emphasized, "The victims are Palestinian people."
He revealed that he and Sheeran "had some difficult conversations this past week."
He recalled an alleged call between Sheeran and Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium, where the Loop Tour is scheduled to travel.
Kraft said in a statement to PEOPLE that Gillette Stadium does not "provide a platform for hate speech."
Sheeran's response
Sheeran's response to the Israel-Palestine conflict
In his own statement, Sheeran said he is "appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine."
"The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy."
He added, "My audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum."
Meanwhile, the final US show for Sheeran's Loop Tour is scheduled for November 7 in Tampa, Florida.