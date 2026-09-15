Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran's tour for saying 'free Palestine'
What's the story
American rapper Macklemore has been removed from the remainder of Ed Sheeran's US Loop tour following his controversial "free Palestine" speech at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Grammy-winning artist expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and "the occupied West Bank" during a brief speech between songs on September 4. This prompted a petition by the Israeli American Council demanding his removal from the tour.
Speech details
What did Macklemore say during his speech?
During his speech, Macklemore told the audience he wanted the people of Gaza to know "we have not forgotten about them."
He also referred to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a "terrorist organization."
"A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: 'Free Palestine.'"
Venue objections
Venues objecting to Macklemore's presence on tour
The Seattle-bred rapper was set to open for Sheeran at eight of the remaining 10 shows on his US Loop tour, which resumes on September 19 in Philadelphia.
The venues that reportedly objected to Macklemore's participation include stadiums in Philadelphia, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Atlanta, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Dallas, and Tampa.
Messina Touring Group, the promoter for Sheeran's US tour dates, said: "After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates."
Artist's reaction
Macklemore confirmed the news in a lengthy Instagram post
In a lengthy Instagram post, Macklemore confirmed that Sheeran and his team had decided to remove him from the tour.
However, he stressed that he, Sheeran, and singer Pink were not victims (she had criticized Macklemore's speech).
"We have careers, money, opportunities... Whatever consequences any of us face for what we say, we get to go home to our families," he wrote.
He also reiterated his support for Palestine in the same post.
Tour finale
Other artists on Sheeran's North American tour
The North American leg of Sheeran's tour will end in November at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The venue had earlier hosted two shows by rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who is known for his antisemitic statements.
Despite the controversy, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe are still scheduled to perform as planned.